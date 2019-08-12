Bishopbriggs youngster left heartbroken after older boy swipes his prized mountain bike

A youngster has been left heartbroken after a teenager callously grabbed his mountain bike and made off with in Bishpbriggs.

The teenage boy swiped the orange Carerra Mountain bike from the younger boy outside St Matthews Primary School around 8pm on Friday evening.

Police are appealing for information.

A family friend also put out a plea on social media. He posted: “Teenager grabbed it and shot off with it.

“If any parent finds their son with this bike and knows it isn’t theirs, then do the decent thing and take it to the police.

“Parents work hard to buy these bikes for their kids, it’s not on for teenagers to think it’s okay to steal them from others.”