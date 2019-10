A housing association at Bishopbriggs has issued a warning to its tenants over break-ins.

In a letter to individual tenants, Cadder Housing Association said: “We have become aware of house break-ins taking place in Cadder.

“Police Scotland are aware of this.

“Please make sure that your home and any sheds/vehicles are secure at all times.

“If you have any concerns or would like advice on security, please call Police Scotland on 101.”