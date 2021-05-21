Bishopbriggs: Bid to trace owner of 50-year-old toolbox and sentimental documents

Joinery box

Lucy Reynolds found the carpenter’s box discarded on a piece of ground at Bishopbriggs between Mavis Valley recycling centre and the canal.

The box also included exam papers for City and Guilds in Ship Joinery, from exactly 50 years ago this month.

Lucy reckons it could have a lot of sentimental value for the owner.

The local woman told the Herald: “I found it discarded on the heath. It’s a really interesting box and documents.”

"Judging by the other items scattered about, I suspect they had all been stolen from a garage or shed, and the thieves had gone up on the heath to sort through what they'd got.

"I brought the box home to clean it up, and there is a brass plaque naming George, the apprentice joiner who made it.

"Inside in the wood there is his full name.

"Also enclosed were documents - exam papers for City and Guilds in Ship Joinery, from exactly 50 years ago this month.

"Each exam took place at 6.30 in the evening - after work.

"It's a very well-made box, which has withstood some time open to the elements on the heath, so I hope George passed his exams!

"Now that I've looked online I realise it's a fairly standard sort of design for a carpenter's toolbox at the time.”

Lucy is keen to reunite the joinery box and exam papers with its rightful owner.

"If he's still alive, I'm assuming George would be about 70 now.

"Of course, I can't be certain the box was stolen, and if it was then the theft could have been from Glasgow rather than more locally to Bishopbriggs.

"But if it was from East Dunbartonshire and if George or a relative is still alive then a story in the Herald might be a good first step in re-uniting the box with its rightful owner.”

Are you George? Or do you know him or anything about the half-century old toolbox crafted with pride?