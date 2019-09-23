Arrest after man found in Kirkintilloch street with serious injuries

A man was found with serious injuries in a Kirkintilloch street on Friday night.

Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the incident at Shamrock Street around 7pm.

A police spokesperson said on Monday: “A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a man was assaulted in Kirkintilloch.

“Officers were called to Shamrock Street around 7pm on Friday 20 September and a 33-year-old man was found with serious injuries.”

The man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court tomorrow (Tuesday, September 22).