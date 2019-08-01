30 birds perish in blaze at Moodiesburn allotment huts

The devastated owners of 30 racing pigeons which perished in a blaze at allotment huts early on Friday morning believe the fire was started deliberately.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Bridgend Place, Moodiesburn around 6am.

They found a number of sheds well alight and managed to bring the blaze under control.

John Lynch, whose uncle owned the pigeons, said around eight huts were destroyed in the fire.

He added: “We are pretty sure the fire was started deliberately. It’s devastating. It’s a dreadful thing to happen.

“The birds were racing birds, linked to Chryston Flying Club and their loss runs into several thousand pounds, as well as the damage to the allotment huts which have been there for about 50 years.”

Police are investigating the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 6.08am on Friday, July 26, to reports of a well developed fire in the open in Moodiesburn. Three engines were mobilized to the town’s Bridgend Place, where firefighters were met by a fire which had taken hold of several pigeon huts.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire and left the scene after ensuring the area had been made safe.”

Firefighters were also called to a blaze at a flat at John Marshall Drive, Bishopbriggs, at 6pm on Sunday, where they rescued a householder.

A spokesperson said: “Two people were treated for slight smoke inhalation with one being transported to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure.

“Firefighters rescued one of these casualties via a ladder.

“Crews left after ensuring area was made safe”.