£250k worth of cannabis seized by drugs squad at property in High Street, Kirkintilloch

Around 1.30pm on Tuesday 24 September 2019, officers from Greater Glasgow Serious and Organised Crime Unit, acting under warrant, entered a property in Kirkintilloch and discovered a large scale cannabis cultivation site.

More than 500 plants were discovered within the property in High Street Industrial Estate, Kirkintilloch. The plants have an estimated street value of £250,000. No one has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Steven Elliott said:

“This is a significant seizure and I’ve no doubt this site was under the direction of organised criminals. This operation will have caused considerable disruption to their criminal activity and highlights our continued commitment to cracking down on drugs. We will continue to target those involved in our efforts to curb this illegality.”

Anyone with any information or concerns regarding drugs in their community should contact police via 101.