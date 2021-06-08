18-year-old man assaulted and robbed in Bearsden

Can you help with inquiries?

The victim was walking in the Stockiemuir Road and Grampian Way area around 12.30am when he was assaulted by two men who police believe had followed him.

He was robbed of his wallet and required hospital treatment for a facial injury.

One of the suspects is described as aged 20-30 and wearing a dark puffa style jacket.

Detective Sergeant Laura Roberts of Govan Police Station said: “We are keen to trace two men involved. We believe they followed the victim along Dumgoyne Drive and Stockiemuir Avenue prior to the incident.”