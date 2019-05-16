Council to hold public meeting after concerns over speeding motorists at Lennoxtown

East Dunbartonshire Council is inviting local people to help guide work to reduce vehicle speeds and improve active travel in Lennoxtown.

Identified as an action in the new Lennoxtown Place Plan - which was developed following a range of engagement between the Council, Community Planning Partners and local residents - the Council is undertaking feasibility design work to generate options to address issues, such as:

· Vehicle speeds through the heart of the village

· Improving the environment for active travel

· A lack of pedestrian-crossing facilities

· Poor connectivity to public transport and the surrounding traffic-free path network.

A public drop-in event is being held at Campsie Memorial Hall on Saturday, May 25 from 10am-1pm - giving people the chance to offer their priorities, ideas, views and experiences.

Information about the project development - as well as questionnaires to collect views and help shape the direction of the project - can be found in the following locations:

· St Machan’s Primary School

· Lennoxtown Primary School

· Lennoxtown Community Hub

· Campsie Memorial Hall

· St Machan’s Church

· Campsie Parish Church

Comments can also be sent by e-mail to lennoxtownpublicconsultation@atkinsglobal.com

Councillor Susan Murray, Vice Convener of Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “I would encourage as many people as possible to get involved and be part of the journey towards improving their community.

“Previous consultation has shown that people have concerns over traffic and it is important that we take action, as well as furthering the aims of Lennoxtown Place Plan.

“The community rightly want to see tangible results, which makes it all the more vital for people to get involved and deliver their views, ideas, issues and experiences.”

This phase of the project, says the Council, will see it work towards meeting the four principles set out in Lennoxtown Place Plan:

· Rebalance the street towards pedestrian movement and activity

· Support cyclists

· Create a place where residents and tourists wish to visit

· Reduce vehicle speed through street design.

Consultant Atkins has been procured to support the Council and the community with these Lennoxtown Place Plan actions. This phase of the

project is being funded by Transport Scotland through Sustrans Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme.