Council to buy 35 homes to help ease 4,000-strong waiting list in East Dunbartonshire

East Dunbartonshire Council is to purchase 35 properties this year as the demand for housing soars in the area.

At a recent meeting, the council agreed to increase the capital budget for its open market purchase scheme from £1.33 million to up to £3.9 million for 2018/19.

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson said: “Given the high levels of housing needs in this area, with over 4,000 applicants on our housing list, this additional funding will enable us to purchase up to 35 properties this year to help to address housing demand.

“This decision supports Priority 1 of the Council’s Local Housing Strategy which is to enable a suitable, efficient and affordable supply of housing. In recent years the Council’s Housing Development Programme has delivered around 100 new build social houses for rent each year and the open market purchase scheme is intended to supplement this.

Joint Council Leader Vaughan Moody added: “New build properties are dependent on the availability of land in any given locality.

“Additional funding to purchase further properties compliments our new build programme and enables us to target geographical areas where there is specific demand for housing and to also target specific types of housing.”

To date, 13 properties have already been purchased and in the region of 35 in total may be purchased with the additional budget allocation. The Council agreed to consider future budgets for open market purchase as part of wider Housing Capital Budget for 2019/20 and beyond.