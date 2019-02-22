Council tax hike for East Dunbartonshire residents

Residents in East Dunbartonshire will see a rise in their council tax for the coming year.

The local authority last night (Thursday) voted to increase the rate by 3.95%.

The permitted maximum increase was 4.79%.

Despite the rise, the council says it will still face a budget deficit of some £5.3 million and joint council leader Vaughan Moody (LibDem) said this morning (Friday) that “some difficult decisions will once again have to be made at the budget meeting on March 21”.

