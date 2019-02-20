Council tax for East Dunbartonshire to be set tomorrow (Thursday)

East Dunbartonshire councillors will tomorrow (Thursday) decide on whether to increase council tax for residents.

The Scottish Government’s funding for local authorities assumes council tax is raised by three per cent in real terms, which equates to 4.79 per cent next year.

The council’s own financial reports anticipate it will have to reduce spending by more than £41 million over a five year period. If the council raises the tax by the amount recommended by the Scottish Government this will raise an additional £1m.

The council’s officers are recommending that members vote to impose the tax increase. Chief financial officer Jamie Robertson states in a report to members: “In recognising those current and longer term financial pressures it is the view of officers that a Council Tax increase of 4.79% should be pursued to support the councils longer term financial strategy.”

A meeting of the full council will take place at its Kirkintilloch headquarters tomorrow to make the council tax decision. This will be followed on March 21 by a full council budget meeting where the final budget will be decided.