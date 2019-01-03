Council stars shine at annual awards

East Dunbartonshire Council employees who have gone above and beyond during last year’s unprecedented winter weather were among the winners in an annual awards contest.

The STARs Awards are a yearly thanks and recognition scheme for council staff who go the extra mile in delivering services.

Joint council leaders Andrew Polson (Conservative) and Vaughan Moody (Liberal) announced the winners of the 2018 contest at a special ceremony recently in the newly refurbished War Memorial Hall in Bishopbriggs.

Councillor Moody said: “The stand-out nominations were for our many teams who truly went above and beyond what would be expected of their roles in our response to the major winter event the ‘Beast from the East’.”

Winners were chosen in each of the five categories.

Employee Award (Internally Nominated): Julie Anderson, Waste Services Officer; Employee Award (Externally Nominated): Scott Donaldson; Joiner.

Young Employee: Dionne Curran; Early Years Apprentice Team Award (Externally Nominated): Kilmardinny Recycling Crew, Team Award (Internally Nominated): Frontline Responders to the ‘Beast from the East’.

Councillor Polson said: “It was incredibly difficult to identify just one winner in each category. Huge congratulations go to all of our winners and also to our shortlist in recognition of the extra mile they clearly go in delivering our essential council services.

“This year was our fourth annual ceremony and our STARs Awards are going from strength to strength.

“It is pleasing to see the wide range of nominations we receive – from colleagues and from service users.”

Councillor Moody added, “There were fantastic nominations from across the council but the stand-outs were for our many teams who truly went above and beyond what would be expected of their roles in our response to the major winter event the ‘Beast from the East’.

“So for that award we took the view we could not pit these teams against each other in a shortlist when the collective efforts of a number of key service areas were what enabled us to clear our roads, access and support the vulnerable and keep our residents informed.

“All of our frontline responders to that unprecedented weather were the winners in this category. Representatives from those service areas attended the ceremony to receive the award on behalf of all their colleagues.”