Council set aside £2m for repairs to bridges and drains

East Dunbartonshire Council is to invest more than £2 million in repairs to bridges, drainage and other civil engineering work.

The council has contracted three firms to carry out bridge repairs in the authority area as and when required, with around £1m set aside.

A similar arrangement, valued at around £1.4m, has also been set up to cover drainage works.

The council has also signed a deal, worth up to £120,000, to cover the cost of scanning documents to be carried out by Glasgow-based Crisp Documents Ltd.

Council boss Ann Davie said: “These frameworks allow the Council to respond quickly and efficiently to demand – as and when required. They also represent best value for the council”.