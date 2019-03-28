Council go-ahead for CALA to build 74 new homes at Lenzie

Planning permission has been granted to CALA to build 74 new homes at Lenzie.

According to the home builder, the properties will comprise semi-detached and deatched homes for private sale together with cottage flats and terraced homes for East Dunbartonshire Council.

The council has confirmed the builders’ application was approved last week.

The Herald reported last summer that CALA had submitted the application which showed a mix of 48 private homes and 26 affordable homes on a plot of land south of Blacklands Place, Claddens.

The site was allocated for housing development in the council’s Local Development Plan that was adopted in February 2017 and a pre-application consultation event took place at Lenzie Tennis Club early last year.

CALA said recently they were working on the conditions of the planning permission and securing the remaining necessary consents, and following preparatory work were targeting a site start in early Spring 2019, a sales launch in Spring/summer 2019 and the first residents in 2020.

