Council gives go ahead for 60 new affordable homes in Kirkintilloch

Councillors have green-lit proposals to build 60 new affordable homes in Kirkintilloch.

The housing, being jointly developed by East Dunbartonshire Council and Bield Housing Association, will take the the form of 10 two-storey blocks and 37 retirement flats, and will be erected at a site next to Whitehill Court.

Councillor Stewart MacDonald wanted more information in connection with constituents’ concerns regarding an electricity substation which was included in the plan. Complaints regarding potential health and safety issues were deemed irrelevant to planning considerations as substations are covered by other legislation. A request to regroup flats to make lifts fully accessible to disabled people was also deemed to be outside the scope of the planning board.

Another request, seeking revision to the site plans to make the development more suitable for elderly or visually impaired residents, was also received. In response, steps have been taken to ensure all pavements would be at least one metre wide, all crossings will be tactile and all back kerbs will be used to clearly differentiate between pavements and gardens.

Councillor John Jamieson complained about the state of play facilities in the area, saying there was a “miserable playground” near the site and sought assurances that these would be improved if new housing was to be constructed.

He was assured that plans were in place to create a new £70,000 playing area.

The planning board unanimously agreed to accept the recommendations of council officers, which were to grant the application subject to a string of conditions.