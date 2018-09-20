Council approve 163-home plan on site of former hospital at Kirkintilloch

Property developers have been given the go-ahead to build a housing development on the site of the former Broomhill Hospital in Kirkintilloch.

The planning application, for 163 homes, was submitted by CALA Homes and assessed by planning officials at East Dunbartonshire Council on Tuesday, September 18. The application was unanimously granted, albeit with a lengthy list of conditions attached, including the refurbishment of the old gatehouse, which is a listed building.

The properties will be of various sizes ranging from flats to detatched houses and 45 of the homes will be social housing, which are expected to come under the control of Link Housing Association.

The official report on the application states: “Given the above assessment, it is considered that the proposed development of 163 dwellinghouses would create a new neighbourhood, with high quality open space that would bring benefits to the wider community of Kirkintilloch.

“It would provide a sustainable, inclusive development and provide much needed affordable homes within an allocated housing site.

The proposed design of the new residential streets, with courtyards, cul-de-sacs and linear forms, set against the backdrop of the existing mature trees would reflect the character of the site and surrounding area.

“The variety of house types and design would create an attractive neighbourhood and regenerate this site. A new network of footpaths would ensure permeability and ease of movement through both the proposed residential development and the wealth of open space surrounding the site.”

Construction work at the site is expected to commence in early 2019 with the first residents moving into the estate in 2020.

Broohmill Hospital was constructed by the Association for the Relief of Incurables in Glasgow and the West of Scotland. Opening in 1876, it catered for patients suffering from incurable conditions such as tuberculosis, cancer, chronic rheumatism and other incurable conditions. It closed in 1995. along with Lanfine, which initially cared for tuberculosis sufferers but later converted to geriatric care. This had opened within Broomhill’s grounds in 1904.