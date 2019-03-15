Council adopts new policy  on drug tests for employees

Employees of North Lanarkshire Council can be tested for alcohol or drug abuse if their managers suspect a problem.

On Wednesday, March 13, the council’s Finance and Resources Committee voted to adopt a new policy of breath and urine testing after the Labour administration and SNP group came to an agreement.

The initial report brought to the committee called for it to note the outcomes from additional consultation with bodies such as trade unions.

The SNP group put forward two additional recommendations – to review the policy annually and to promote awareness of the support available to staff who have addiction problems.