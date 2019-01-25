Concert band to move in after works to Kessington Hall

Extensive work is taking place at Kessington Hall in Bearsden as Dunbartonshire Concert Band prepares to take up residence as the new tenant.

Council boss Thomas Glen said he was unable to reveal the cost of the work but the Herald believes it may be completed by mid-February.

In a newsletter to constituents, joint council leader, Councillor Andrew Polson (Conservative Bearsden South) said: “As residents know, I made the hall one of my top priorities after getting elected in 2017.

“The hall had got into such bad repair and the first thing was to get the grounds sorted. This was duly done.

“It was then important to find a suitable tenant and I was made aware Dunbartonshire Concert Band under the leadership of Robert Baxter, was looking for a permanent home.

“Wenow have a brilliant opportunity to get the hall up and running again with the roof, windows and toilets all being fully refurbished by the council.

“Soon Dunbartonshire Concert Band will be getting the keys.”

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive, said: “Negotiations are underway with a preferred tenant for the lease as agreed at a recent meeting of the Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee. In the meantime, refurbishment works are taking place, including the replacement of windows which are beyond economic repair and new flooring.

As the Herald went to press on Wednesday, a council spokesperson said there had been no reports of damage to the hall, located at the site of Tuesday’s huge flood at Milngavie Road but added the building would be assessed as soon as possible.