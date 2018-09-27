Concerns over plans to demolish former Kirkintilloch school for new-build development

Residents have raised concerns over plans to demolish a former Kirkintilloch school to make way for a new- build housing development.

As part of the Kirkintilloch Town Centre Masterplan, East Dunbartonshire Council wants to develop affordable housing at the former Lairdsland Primary School at Kerr Street.

The proposal is to build 38 homes on the site, which would include social rented and shared equity flats.

But a group of residents, who attended a public consultation event last month, have raised a number of concerns.

A spokesperson for the group told the Herald: “We were concerned the event focused solely on the plans for new build housing and no other options for the site or existing school building were discussed or available to provide feedback on.

“To gauge the views of local residents and stakeholders on the site and existing school building, we have undertaken a survey online.

“Almost everyone (95 per cent) who responded thinks there needs to be further consultation on what happens with this site. Very few (eight per cent) think there should be new build housing – the main options preferred are housing in the existing building or a community facility.

“Concerns have been raised around the impact on the local area and parking.

“We believe these initial results show the strength of feeling and highlight there must be more meaningful consultation with local people and the community on what happens with this building and the site before any planning application is progressed.

“We have shared these initial results with our elected representatives and requested that further consultation take place with the community.”

In response, Grant Mackintosh, the council’s Strategic Lead - Housing, said: “The public engagement event held in August was organised to allow residents to review the preferred option for the site, which forms part of the council’s affordable housing investment programme, at an early stage in the indicative design process.

“The session was supported by council officers and architects, which gave residents an opportunity to ask questions and give their feedback on the concept plans well in advance of this being worked through the design process.

“The plans displayed at the engagement event were also displayed on the council’s website where a further opportunity to submit feedback on the proposals was available.

“We will assess the feedback from the local community carefully and this will play an important part in informing any potential planning application.”

The link to resident group’s survey is: https://www.sur veymonkey.co.uk/r/2TJWVJP