Concern over plans for Morrisons superstore in Bishopbriggs

Locals are expressing concerns over plans to expand the Morrisons superstore in Bishopbriggs.

The plans, which involve redeveloping the current superstore and adding a petrol station to the site, are currently awaiting the decision of East Dunbartonshire Council’s planning committee.

Morrisons owns more land in Bishopbriggs than it currently occupies. The revamped site would include a bigger store as well as the petrol station, with the expansion using some of the land previously occupied by the former Bishopbriggs High School. The new store would be slightly bigger than the current store and have a more modern design.

In discussions with the council Morrisons has agreed to include a secondary access route to the store, from South Crosshill Road. The present store would close during this development period although a temporary store would be installed to continue offering essential convenience goods.

In its planning statement submitted to the council, Morrisons states: “Morrisons has operated a store in this location since it was acquired from Safeway in 2003. Morrisons has had long term ambitions for a better store in this location to replace their existing store and compromised split level car park. The provision of a petrol filling station is a critical component of the Morrisons business.”

The proposals have so far attracted five objections from local residents.

In discussions of the plans on Facebook, several people expressed support for the proposals though others shared concerns about the effect a bigger supermarket and petrol station would have on traffic in the area, particularly in combination with the extensive housing development in the area, as Barratt Homes is proposing to build 200 new homes.