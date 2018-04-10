Concern over month-long closure of main Kirkintilloch route

Local MP Stuart McDonald and Councillor Paul Ferretti are asking roads bosses and a house builder to rethink a planned four-week closure of a main road.

It is proposed that Birdston Road, between Kirkintilloch and Milton of Campsie, will shut from Monday, April 23.

CALA Homes has started work on a new housing development at Birdston Road comprising 43 detached homes.

As the road is the main route out to Milton of Campsie, Lennoxtown and the villages beyond, the two SNP politicians fear its lengthy closure will have a significant impact on local people – and could cause problems on alternative routes.

Mr McDonald is pressing for alternative options to be looked at again.

He said: “The complete closure of Birdston Road for five weeks will cause real stress for local people, especially commuters travelling every day. It’s fair to say people are surprised and angry, and want to have alternative options looked at again.

“Whether that be through partial closures, phased closures, or looking at engineering solutions – anything that will make travel in and out Milton of Campsie an easier over the next phase of development would be very welcome.

“I also worry that alternative roads are far from ideal for such volumes of traffic.

“In the past I’ve asked the council to consider speed restrictions on the roads out of Milton of Campsie towards Lennoxtown and Kilsyth, as these are at least as dangerous as Birdston Road which has a 40 mph limit.”

Councillor Ferretti said: “I share residents’ concerns. This will likely have a detrimental impact for local businesses in the village, and it will put an additional stress on local commuters heading to their work.

“I hope that all feasible alternative options, such as a single lane with traffic lights, have been considered before coming to this decision; rather than simply acquiescing to what would be the most convenient for the housing developer.”