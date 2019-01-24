Concern as vital women’s health clinic closes at Kirkintilloch

Concern has been raised over the future of a vital women’s health clinic in Kirkintilloch.

The local branch of the Sandyford sexual health clinic at Kirkintilloch Health Centre is shut because of staff shortages.

According to NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde (NHSGGC), this is only a temporary closure but it was unable to tell the Herald when the clinic is likely to reopen.

Three other clinics have also closed – at Drumchapel, Castlemilk and Pollok. The clinic at Springburn has cut its opening times and no longer provides a service on a Monday.

One woman, who has to attend the Kirkintilloch clinic regularly for treatment, told the Herald: “I went along as normal this month only to be told it had closed. I know people who have appointments and there are some women who will need emergency treatment.

“Some people are unable to travel to clinics outwith the area. This local clinic is a must in East Dunbartonshire.”

A spokesperson for NHSGGC said: “Unfortunately, we have had to temporarily close the Kirkintilloch Sandyford clinic due to sickness absence.

“In the short term, patients have been offered appointments at our other clinics including Sandyford North (Springburn).

“Sandyford services are accessible to anyone within NHSGGC, and whilst a patient may be offered the first available appointment at a particular clinic, they are welcome to attend any clinic.

“Sandyford North (Springburn) is currently open and appointments there can be offered to anyone who wishes sexual health services.”

The clinic at Springburn is open on a Wednesday and a Thursday from 9am-5pm.