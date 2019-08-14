Concern after patient vanishes from Gartnavel Hospital

Police are appealing for help to trace a 24 year-old man who has been reported missing from Gartnavel Hospital this morning (Wednesday).

Jordan Ward vanished from the hospital at Great Western Road in Glasgow where he was receiving treatment. He was last seen leaving the hospital at 11.30 am on Wednesday 14th August 2019.

Jordan is described as being 6 ft tall, athletic build with tattoos and brown hair.

Sergeant Joseph Fitzsimmons from Partick Police Station said: “There is immediate concern for Jordan’s wellbeing and I would ask people in Glasgow to look out for him. He is believed to be on foot and could be in the west end or city centre areas of the city.

“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact Partick Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 1468 of Wednesday 14th August 2019.”