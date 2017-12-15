Community centre gets a helping hand

Around £20,000-worth of work has been carried out to give a Kirkintilloch community centre a much-needed facelift.

Developers hub West Scotland, in partnership with their supply chain partners, delivered the improvements through their Helping Hands initiative.

The scheme provides skills, labour and materials to upgrade a valued facility in need of some repair, with the Harestanes facility the latest to benefit.

The facility is home to pensioners clubs, school clubs, toddler groups, and brownies clubs, and is fondly regarded by locals as the heart of their community.

Around £20,000 of work has been carried out by a range of supply chain partners, including Kier Construction Scotland, who has project managed the initiative.

Work carried out, overseen by Kier Construction Scotland, included repairing the building’s walls, roof and windows and painting the building. Inside the facility floors were repaired, it was decorated and new external doors fitted. A new dishwasher, cooker and sinks were also donated.

Iain Marley, CEO of hub West Scotland said: “We are delighted that our supply chain have come together to support this fantastic contribution to a local community.

“Adding value to communities is at the heart of everything we do.

“We hope to be able to continue with the Helping Hands Initiative as an annual event and build on the fantastic success that has been achieved this year.”