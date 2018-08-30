Children at additional needs school Campsie View being ‘ignored’

The welfare of vulnerable children at an additional needs school in East Dunbartonshire is being ignored as an industrial dispute drags on.

This is the view of an angry parent of a pupil at Campsie View school at Lenzie who has appealed to East Dunbartonshire Council and union members to bring an end to the deadlock.

Strike action by UNISON, Unite and the GMB has been suspended over a dispute on redundancy terms. But an overtime ban and work to rule is still in place. The local parent who does not want to be named said: “I’m not taking a side – I’m blaming both sides. The work to rule is seriously affecting children at Campsie View.

“The bus driver picks them up half an hour late for school every day because he is not doing overtime. Why does he have to do overtime in the first place to pick children up for school? This should be part of his daily hours – or a job for someone else.

“This is causing major disruption as I have a child to take to another school and I know other parents are affected too. Campsie View is also closing an hour earlier on a Friday, at 2pm. This is also causing chaos as my husband has to take time off work to be there for our child who has additional needs.

“My child also cannot understand why there is no Friday afternoon school assembly which she very much looks forward to every week. The needs of pupils at Campsie View are being ignored. It’s very unfair. We obviously don’t matter as there are not that many of us.

“This would not be tolerated if it was happening to pupils at a mainstream school.”

Education boss at the council Ann Davie said: “We are aware of the disruption to transport for Campsie View pupils and their parents/carers due to the industrial action and have apologised for the inconvenience caused.