Cheer on bikers  at creative fun family festival

Families are being invited to get creative and active at a range of events in East Dunbartonshire as part of Glasgow 2018.

A new era in sport gets underway this summer as the city co-hosts the inaugural European Championships – bringing together some of the top competitors in aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, golf, rowing and triathlon.

Festival 2018 is the cultural programme, with a range of inspiring events taking place locally.

Applications were invited earlier this year for the Festival 2018 Our Place Fund – with a total of £15,000 available in East Dunbartonshire.

Successful events – chosen after voting took place online – will be held throughout the area.

On top of that, East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust has organised a Race Day Rally at Bishopbriggs Library & Community Hub on Wednesday August 8 – the same day as the Glasgow 2018 Cycling Time Trial, which will see Europe’s elite cyclists racing through East Dunbartonshire.

The event includes: Drop-in Workshops: flag making for all the family – help cheer on the cyclists (10-11am, 12.30-1.30pm and 2.30-3.30pm).

Musical Performances: Fèis Phàislig – Ceilidh Trail – a project showcasing talented young musicians and singers aged 16-25. Look out for them busking around the library at 10.30am.

Soundcycle Project: children’s musical workshop which combines Samba with cycling – noon-1.30pm

Street Theatre Performances: Inner City Twitching involves walkabout performers dressed as ‘Bird Watchers’ – a new urban sport. Interactive fun for all the family. Times – noon, 2pm and 4pm.

The council has organised a Cycling and Walking Family Fun Day on Wednesday 8 August – noon-4pm – at Woodmill Park, Torrance.

Attractions will include: geo-caching; toddlers’ toddle; walking football; water zorbs; giant inflatables; bike stunt team, Dr Bike and Professor Balance and face painter. Please be aware that due to road closures you will only be able to walk or cycle to this event.

Joint East Dunbartonshire council leader, Councillor Andrew Polson, said: “Glasgow 2018 will be a fantastic celebration of sport and I hope as many people as possible in East Dunbartonshire can get involved – whether as spectators or enjoying community events as part of Festival 2018.”

Joint council leader, Councillor Vaughan Moody, said:“There’s a terrific range of events taking place – organised by the Council, EDLC and community groups across the area. The Cycling and Walking Family Fun Day will be a particular highlight, giving residents an opportunity to get involved and get active as part of Glasgow 2018.”

Glasgow 2018 Championships Director, Colin Hartley, added: “It’s brilliant to see so many exciting events set to take place in East Dunbartonshire as part of Festival 2018. The Glasgow 2018 European Championships is the moment our people will proudly welcome Europe, with 52 nations taking part in 12 sports,”