Changes to local polling stations for voters after review

At its meeting on Thursday, East Dunbartonshire Council agreed to update its polling districts and polling places following a recent review.

Changes are required for a number of reasons including the closure of some venues that have previously been used.

The following changes will now be implemented: The Guide Hall, Oakburn Avenue, Milngavie will replace the former Polling Place at St Joseph’s Primary School; St Nicholas? Primary School in Bearsden will replace the former Polling Place at St Andrew’s Primary School; All Saints Church in Bearsden will replace former Polling Place in Bearsden Hall (these locations have both been previously used); Balmuildy Primary School and Kenmure Parish Church Hall will replace the War Memorial Hall in Bishopbriggs (an arrangement previously in place when the War Memorial Hall was closed for refurbishment), Auchinairn Early Learning and Community Centre will replace the former Polling Place at Auchinairn Primary School and The Church of Scotland Hall in Milton of Campsie will replace the former Polling Place at Craighead Primary School.

The revisions to Polling Places will come in to force in December 2019. This allows for registration and the annual electoral register to be updated following the annual canvass of electors.

Council leaders Vaughan Moody and Andrew Polson said the revisions will also be used should an electoral event occur in the meantime before formal adoption.