Changes to bin collections in East Dunbartonshire

Changes are being made to bin collections by East Dunbartonshire Council.

According to the council, the changes will be “minor” as they “roll out a new fleet and increase operational efficiencies” over the next few weeks.

A council spokesperson said: “Currently, blue and brown recycling bins are collected by the same vehicle.

“In future, the blue and brown bins will continue to be collected on the same day but will be picked up separately by different crews.

“We would advise residents to leave bins on the pavement until both have been collected”.