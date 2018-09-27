Ceri’s 10k tribute to late football star dad

A Milngavie woman is getting set to take on the Great Scottish Run in memory of her beloved dad, Celtic football legend Paul Wilson.

Paul, who played for the Glasgow team for more than a decade, died suddenly from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in September 2017 at the age of 66.

Almost a year to the day of his death, daughter Ceri Wilson (25) is running the 10k in tribute and to raise funds for the British Lung Foundation.

She said: “Being a footballer, my dad was obviously very fit and looked after himself, but this condition still affected him.

“Other members of my family have run the event and always encouraged me to enter it myself, so it seemed like the right time to do so.

“I am raising money for the British Lung Foundation which does a lot of research into various lung conditions, including my dad’s.

“It is funny to think about how my dad would feel about me doing this event. He used to tease me rotten when I was going to the gym – he’d obviously be proud of me but he’d also have a good laugh about it.”

Midfielder Paul also played for Partick Thistle and Motherwell. He was the first non-white player to be capped for Scotland during the last century when he lined-up against Spain in 1975.

The iconic Bank of Scotland half-marathon and 10k events take place on Sunday, September 30 with the course taking in some of Glasgow’s most well-known sights, including: George Square, the Kingston Bridge and symbolic Clyde Arc Bridge, along some of the busiest and leafiest streets showcasing all that Scotland’s biggest city has to offer before finishing in Glasgow Green.

With entertainment along the way including bagpipers, drumming bands, live music and charity cheering points, there is plenty of activity for the whole family to enjoy.

If you would like to sponsor Ceri to help raise funds for the British Lung Foundation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ceri-wilson8