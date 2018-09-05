Centenarian clocks up birthday in style

East Dunbartonshire Provost Alan Brown paid a visit to a special lady who reached the grand old age of 100 recently.

Centenarian Annie Telford celebrated her birthday in style with a party with family and friends at her home at Lillyburn Nursing Home in Milton of Campsie where she now lives.

A birthday congratulations card from the Queen proved to be the icing on the cake.

Staff put up decorations and balloons, laid on a delicious spread and arranged for a singer to come along to entertain the birthday girl and her guests.

Annie turned 100 on Saturday August 25 and was joined by Provost Alan Brown who brought the grand old lady a basket of flowers and lots of good wishes on behalf of the people of East Dunbartonshire.

When asked the inevitable question about the secret to a long life, Annie said simply: “No cigarettes, no alcohol and just plenty of laughter!”

Provost Brown, who is pictured with Annie, added: Annie is a wonderful lady and it was a huge privilege to meet her and to play a small part in her birthday celebrations.”