Carnival plans at Kirkintilloch to help celebrate reopening of canal

The historic Forth & Clyde Canal is set to spring to life this May as a floating festival to celebrate its re-opening to coast-to-coast boat traffic takes to the water – including a special event at Kirkintilloch

The Lowland Canal Carnival has been organised by canal custodians Scottish Canals in partnership with various canal-focused voluntary bodies.

It will see a flotilla of steam boats, yachts, narrowboats, rowing boats, canoes and kayaks travel through the canal over the Bank Holiday weekend of May 24-26.

A trio of public events will also take place on the banks of the canal at The Falkirk Wheel and Auchinstarry Marina in Kilsyth, and finish off on Sunday, May 26 at Kirkintilloch – the ‘Canal Capital’ of Scotland.

Updates on the event will be posted on Scottish Canals’ website and social media channels as plans progress, say organisers.