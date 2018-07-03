Care home marks 20th anniversary

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Pacific Care as a company and it was Birdston Care Home that started it all off in 1998.

To mark this special occasion and to launch the opening of their newly refurbished care home, a special birthday fete was held to thank residents, families and the community for all the support they have given over that time.

The sun shone gloriously on the day adding to the occasion even more. Children were entertained by a talented magician and juggler, bouncy castle, face painting with plenty of sweets thrown into the mix, while the adults enjoyed afternoon tea, a barbecue and entertainment from the Swingcats, a swinging three-part harmony group with who went down a storm with everyone present. To accommodate the number of people who turned up, the Swingcats put on an extra show that had everyone’s feet tapping and even saw residents dancing in the aisles!

To top off the day, everyone thoroughly enjoyed having a look around the newly refurbished care home, appreciating the beautiful interiors and garden courtyards.

For more information on the new home contact Home Manager Pauline McCrae on 0141-776-3355.