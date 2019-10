Emergency services were called out to Bishopbriggs after a car was set alight.

A fire engine rushed to the scene after the blaze took hold at The Groves in the town on Saturday night.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed they were in attendance and extinguished the blaze.

They said: “We were called to the incident at 21.40pm”.

One eyewitness said: “The entire street was covered in smoke.