Can you help police trace missing Kirkintilloch man

Police are continuing in their efforts to trace a man who has been reported missing from Kirkintilloch.

James O’Connor (39), known as Jock, was reported missing by a concerned friend on Friday, November 3, and still has not been found.

James was dropped off at his home address in Waterside on October 26 of this year.

There has been a confirmed sighting of him at the Gulf Service Station, Waterside Road, Kirkintilloch at around 11.15pm on October 29. Whilst there have been other possible sightings in early November police have been unable to confirm these.

James is around 5ft6ins, slim to medium build with dark hair worn in a pony-tail, and normally wears a black waterproof jacket, black jogging trousers, hiking boots and a green skip cap.

James is known to frequent Kirkintilloch and Glasgow’s Maryhill and knows several people in Kirkintilloch’s Eastside area.

Chief Inspector Gerry Corrigan, Local Area Commander for East Dunbartonshire, explained: “We have undertaken extensive enquiries to trace James.

“Specialist search officers and the Police Scotland helipcopter have undertaken numerous outdoor searches, specialist investigators have looked into various aspects of James’ lifestyle, such as his mobile phone and financial activity and local community officers have spoken to many of his friends and associates.

“We continue to have a dedicated enquiry team working to trace James, unfortunately we have not been able to do so to date but we will continue in our efforts.

“We also continue to provide information and support to James’ family throughout our enquiries. I am really concerned for James’ welfare and would ask that anyone who has any information realting to James that they contact Kirkintilloch Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 1981 of November 3, 2017.

“Further, I would ask that where possible people review any dashcam footage they have from the Waterside area around 2315 hours on the 29/10/2017 and think back if they were in that area around that time and get in contact with us to assist us in tracing James.”