CALA says it will contribute £502,000 to local education as part of Bishopbriggs housing development

CALA Homes have forwarded a press release to the Herald, which says they have “finalised the provision of significant community benefits” for their planned housing development at Jellyhill in Bishopbriggs - including £502,560 in contributions to local education.

Read what they have got to say, below, and please get in touch to let us know what you think.

Media Release from CALA Homes

HOMEBUILDER TO INVEST £30M IN BISHOPBRIGGS WITH NEW DEVELOPMENT

- CALA AGREES WIDE COMMUNITY BENEFITS -

“CALA Homes (West) has finalised the provision of significant community benefits for its planned development at Jellyhill, Bishopbriggs, through an agreement with East Dunbartonshire Council.

“The award-winning homebuilder’s proposals represent a £30million investment in the long-term future of the region with the creation of 136 new homes, including apartments, as well as contributing to wider community benefits through a Section 75 Agreement with the Council.

“The agreement will create 34 much-needed affordable homes, contributions towards local education amounting to £502,560, a £130,000 sports pitch contribution, and £41,500 towards A803 route corridor improvement plans.

“Further, CALA will undertake an upgrade of the footpath, on the south bank of the Forth & Clyde Canal, and will install a new signalised junction at the Meadowburn/A803 junction.

“The results of an independent economic impact study undertaken on behalf of the homebuilder indicate a significant positive impact for the local economy.

“The development represents a capital investment of £30million from CALA which will support construction jobs over the duration of the three-year programme – thought to be worth around £2.1million to the regional economy – along with the creation of a further 23 indirect and induced jobs.

“Original site layouts have been adjusted to retain even more green space than was initially proposed, bolstered further by more tree planting to enhance on-site biodiversity and boost natural habitat, making the site more ecologically sustainable for future generations.

“CALA’s proposals, when complete, will deliver around five acres of usable open space within the site, including play space, swathes of formal and informal green space, and urban drainage features designed to allow local wildlife to thrive.

“A network of footpaths and cycleways throughout the development will further increase local leisure provision and connectivity, whilst landscape buffers will be created along the southern boundary, providing privacy for existing residents.

“It is hoped that the development – ranging from one-bedroom apartments through to five-bedroom family homes – will encourage families, first-time buyers, downsizers, and young professionals to lay down roots in Bishopbriggs, creating a sustainable community.

“Graham McNeil, Land Director for CALA Homes (West), said: “We are pleased to confirm that detailed planning consent has been granted and we look forward to progressing with the vision for the site which has lain derelict for a number of years.

“Our plans have continued to evolve by taking into account community feedback over a number of months, and we believe that once the proposal begins to take shape on the ground, the site will open up to the existing community, offering enhanced access to the canal and green corridor and providing usable open space for local residents to enjoy.

“CALA believes that the proposed homes will deliver a positive, lasting legacy for the town, with existing local businesses also benefiting over the medium to long-term as new residents settle in to their new homes. The Section 75 agreement also ensures that funds will be allocated to upgrade local facilities, services and amenities.

“We have already experienced significant levels of buyer interest, and we firmly believe that the vision for this unique setting will make it a really attractive, well connected place to live. We hope that the benefits will be felt by new buyers and local residents alike.”

“Further details can also be found online at www.cala.co.uk/Bishopbriggs”