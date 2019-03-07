New homes for Killearn village

Stirling MSP Bruce Crawford officially opened a new Rural Stirling Housing Association site in Killearn.

The site includes 12 new homes – 8 houses and 4 cottage flats.

Constructed by McTaggart and Mickel, the properties were completed earlier this year, and already have tenants living in them.

The total cost of the project was £1.5 million. Over £1 million of funding was provided by the Scottish Government, and the remainder through the Housing Associations own finances.

Commenting, Bruce said: “These are fantastic new houses, which will provide safe and comfortable homes for families for many years to come.

“It is incredible what this injection of Scottish Government and Housing Association funding has helped to achieve in Killearn. These are state-of-the-art houses, that meet our modern standards of energy efficiency too.

“The work that Rural Stirling HA are undertaking in the local area is going a long way in achieving the Sitrling area’s contribution to the Scottish Government’s target of 50,000 new affordable homes across Scotland by 2021.

“This is an ambitious programme with £3 billion of Scottish Government funding, and it’s great to see where this money is going.

“Houses are more than just bricks and mortar, it’s a safe space and a place in which residents can relax in the freedom of their home. I wish them all success.”