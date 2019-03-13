MSP Gil supports Apprenticeship Week

Local MSP Gil Paterson kicked off Scottish Apprenticeship Week recently with a visit to Dieselec Thistle Generators in Milngavie. Speaking about his visit, Mr Paterson said: “I very much enjoyed my visit to Dieselec Thistle where I saw an excellent example of the Apprenticeship programme in a high-tech industry producing quality apprenticeships and highly skilled apprentices.

“This outstanding company produces excellent products for the global market and gives invaluable experience and opportunity to its apprentices.”

Scottish Apprenticeship Week, runs from March 4-8 this year.