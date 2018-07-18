Historic inn is up for grabs

A well-known and busy country inn nestling at the foot of the Campsies in the parish of Strathblane is up for sale.

The Kirkhouse Inn, originally built in 1601 as a stables and tavern has undergone several transformations over the years, as well as its fair share of scandals and hidden treasures. There’s even been the occasional sighting of a mysterious apparition within its walls.

Once the scene of secret correspondence between King James VI of Scotland and Queen Elizabeth I of England that eventually led to the Union of the Crowns, the inn has a somewhat unique historical background.

The property sits prominently at the junction between the A81 Glasgow Road and A891.The popular Mugdock Country Park is close by with the route of the iconic West Highland Way passing within 1.5 miles of the property.

The business operates as a typical village inn property, generating income from both resident and non-resident trade. Turnover arises from a mixture of food and beverage sales in the restaurant and bar together with income from letting bedroom accommodation.

Currently for sale at offers over £650,000. It lies at the foot of the Campsie Hills and is recognised as a breathtaking scenic tourist stop as well as offering a base to those touring Loch Lomond and The Trossachs.

Selling agents, DM Hall said: “Much of its previous competition is no longer operating and there is an opportunity to improve the trade of the business.”