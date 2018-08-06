Change your travel plans this Wednesday

Residents in East Dunbartonshire are being warned to change their travel plans on Wednesday as roads are closed down in order to permit the cycle time trials to takle place.

And, it also appears that postal deliveries to certain streets will also be delayed with Royal Mail announcing they may not be able to carry out a normal delivery service due to the road closures.

With just 48 hours until one of the busiest days of the Glasgow 2018 European Championships, spectators and the travelling public should plan ahead and consider their travel options on the day.

Europe’s elite cyclists will take part in the men’s and women’s cycling time trial events on Wednesday. Thousands of spectators are expected across the routes, which will take in a number of Glasgow and East Dunbartonshire’s streets.

There will be significant road closures in place along the route, including closures around junction 15 of the M8 from early morning until late at night. Heavy congestion is expected in the city centre and surrounding areas, particularly around the start and finish at Riverside Museum and Glasgow Green.

With Celtic also hosting their Champions League tie against AEK Athens in the evening, spectators, businesses, and local residents are being encouraged to plan ahead for the day of the event.

Championships Director Colin Hartley said: “In order to deliver this exciting event, we’re asking the travelling public to play their part and help us to deliver this amazing event by planning their journeys in advance and encouraging employers to allow staff to work flexibly, where possible.

“Public transport or active travel are the best options, whether you’re going to watch the day’s sporting events or commuting to and from work. The local road network and motorways will all be very busy, so avoid using the car if you can.

“If you need to use your car, please think about sharing vehicles with friends or colleagues and avoiding the peak periods throughout the day.”

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson said:

“The Cycling Time Trial will likely be the biggest test for the Glasgow 2018 transport plan, and the support of the travelling public will be crucial in its success.

“I’d urge people to visit getreadyglasgow.com where there is a raft of advice and links to resources to plan their journey in advance and encourage businesses and major employers to take a more flexible approach to working, if possible. Football supporters headed to Celtic Park should also follow this travel advice.

“The Get Ready Glasgow website and Traffic Scotland mobile site have travel information and advice, tailored for Wednesday 8 August.”