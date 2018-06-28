Bearsden Primary can count on housebuilder’s gift

Pupils at Bearsden Primary School are counting their way to the summer break thanks to a donation from CALA Homes (West).

To celebrate the summer of sport, the homebuilder has provided the school with a Maths on the Move kit, which includes outdoor time, sponge dice, numbered bean bags and target mat to help PE lessons become more educational.

Headteacher Catriona Smith said: “We are thrilled with CALA’s generous donation. It will be put to great use, thanks to the lovely weather we have been having. Not only is it a great way to get the kids moving, but it will also help them with their maths lessons.

“It’s extremely important to encourage children to get into sport and having new equipment and resources certainly helps motivate them to get involved.”

Liana Canavan, of CALA Homes (West), said: “With a host of sports events, including the World Cup, taking place this summer, we thought it would be a great opportunity to give local schools some new equipment to help get them moving.

“It’s great to see the pupils of Bearsden Primary School out using the maths PE equipment in the sunshine.”