BREAKING: Robber who targeted Scotmid store at Bearsden had firearm

A robber who targeted a Scotmid store at Bearsden last night (Monday, February 11) brandished a firearm at staff.

Detectives are appealing for information following two armed robberies on Monday – one at the Scotmid store at Bearsden.

The first incident occurred around 7:15pm at the Scotmid Store in Ledi Drive, Bearsden.

A man, in possession of a firearm, entered the store and threatened staff. No-one was injured and no shots were fired. The suspect made off with a three-figure sum of cash.

The second incident occurred around 9:15pm when a man, in possession of a firearm, entered Ladbrokes Bookmakers in Glasgow Road, Hardgate, Clydebank and threatened staff. No-one was injured and no shots were fired. The suspect made off with a three figure sum of cash.

Initial enquiries carried out by officers have confirmed the same man is responsible for both robberies.

He is white, with a local accent. He is around 6 ft. tall, with a slim build and shaved dark hair. He was wearing a dark navy coloured Parka style jacket with a fur hood, dark coloured jeans and dark gloves.

Officers are checking CCTV images from both premises and are gathering other footage from in and around the areas.

Detective Sergeant Scott McNulty said: “No-one was injured in these incidents but staff members have been left badly shaken by the incidents. I am appealing to anyone who was in Ledi Road and Glasgow Road around the time the robberies occurred to contact us. It’s possible you saw the suspect hanging around outside prior to the incidents or did you see him run off. If anyone has any knowledge regarding the suspect or any information which could assist in our enquiries, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call CID officers at Govan Police Station via 101, quoting incident numbers 3499 or 4051 of Monday 11 February 2019. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.