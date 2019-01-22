BREAKING NEWS: Burst main is causing major flooding at Milngavie Road in Bearsden

A burst water main in Bearsden has caused major flooding in the area this afternoon (Tuesday) and left many residents without water.

Vehicles are struggling to get along Milngavie Road and there are fears houses next to Kessington Hall may be flooded.

Pedestrians cannot gain access to Milngavie Road from Carrickcarden Road.

The latest update from Scottish Water (1.30pm) on Twitter indicated that the problem has been caused by a burst water main at McFarlane Road.

A spokesperson tweeted: “We are aware residents in the G61, G62 areas of Glasgow are currently experiencing no water or low pressure. A burst water main has just been located on McFarlane Road Bearsden and our operatives are on their way.”

Emergency operatives arrived on the scene around 1.30pm and were seen knocking on the doors of people staying in houses on the main road to warn them of the rising water.