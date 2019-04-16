Bowlers raise more than £1,000 for Crohn’s charity

A charity, which gives 100 per cent of its donations towards research into serious inflammatory bowel conditions Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, has been bowled over by the generosity of a local club.

Jim Morans of Auchinloch Bowling Club, organised a social night recently in aid of Glasgow-based charity Cure Crohn’s Colitis (C3). It was a huge success. The cause is close to Jim’s heart. He said: “I would like to than everyone for their donations. Thanks too, to the club for hosting the event. A great night was had by all”.

Auchinloch Bowling Club opens for the new bowling season on Saturday, April 13.

Jim is pictured handing over the big cheque to C3 charity stalwart Pat Gair of Bishopbriggs.