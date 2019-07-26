Body pulled from river believed to be that of missing Colston man

The body of a man recovered from as river this morning is believed to be that of missing man Gregor Gibbons from the Colston area.

Police Scotland revealed the grim news which happened around 11.00am at the River Kelvin in the vicinity of Dullatur Bridge.

Officers said a formal identification has yet to take place. However, the family of Gregor Gibbons, who was reported missing from the Colston area of Glasgow on Tuesday, 2 July 2019 has been informed.

A post-mortem will take place to establish his cause of death, which is currently being treated as being unexplained, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.