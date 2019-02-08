Body found in search for missing Milngavie pensioner

A body recovered from the Firth of Clyde this afternoon (Friday, February 8) is believed to be that of a missing Milngavie pensioner.

Stewart Leask, 70, was reported missing on February 4 by his wife from their holiday home in Whiting Bay, Arran.

A body was recovered around 1.15pm this afternoon by police near to Montgomerie Crescent in Saltcoats.

Although formal identification has still to take place, the family of Stewart Leask has been informed.

A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.