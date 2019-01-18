Blaze at Rangers training centre at Milngavie

Firefighters were called out earlier this week to tackle a blaze at the Rangers training complex in Milngavie.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responded to an alarm at the Hummel Training Centre around 8.50am on Wednesday, January 16.

A number of crews attended the scene at the Auchenhowie facility, formerly known as Murray Park, and extinguished the fire on the ground floor.

An SFRS spokesman said they left the scene at around 11am after ensuring the area was made safe.

No one is believed to have been injured in the blaze.