Bishopbriggs woman and brother taken to hospital after car accident at Ayr

A 93-year-old woman and her 82-year-old brother from Bishopbriggs were taken to hospital after her car smashed into a stationary tractor at a caravan site.

She was driving when the accident occurred at Crofthead Holiday Park, Ayr.

Her brother was shaken but unhurt in the incident.

Both had been staying at the park but as they set off to head back to their Glasgow home the elderly driver’s foot slipped, reported the Daily Record.

Instead of hitting the brake she stepped on the accelerator and smashed right into the side of a parked tractor.

Park owner Gordon McCormack told the national newspaper: “As she came round the corner at the car park she sped round and smashed into the tractor.

“She just panicked, went for the brake and hit the accelerator.”

Fortunately, the elderly pair escaped with minor injuries.

As a precaution they spent the night in Ayr Hospital but they have since returned to their home in Bishopbriggs.

A police spokesman said: “Specialist road policing officers attended at the scene to investigate and as a result a 93-year-old female driver alongside her 82-year-old male passenger from Bishopbriggs were taken to Ayr Hospital accident and emergency for treatment and both were detained overnight for observations.

“The other vehicle involved had been stationary and unattended at the time with no other persons involved or injured.

“Police officers are not looking for any additional witnesses in relation to this incident at this time.”