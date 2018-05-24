Bishopbriggs Relief Road – end in sight

Hopes are high that a long-awaited £6.5 million road project will finally be completed by June.

Lib Dem Councillor Gary Pews (pictured) says he has been advised by council bosses that the Bishopbriggs Relief Road, which has been hit with a string of delays should finally be open to motorists before the end of this month.

The construction project began two years ago in June 2016, with the closure of the route linking Westerhill Road and the main Kirkintilloch Road initially estimated as being eight months.

But problems, including gaining access from Network Rail to construct part of the road on a bridge over the main Edinburgh-Glasgow rail line, has seen the completion date put back several times.

Councillor Pews told the Herald: “My constituents have been astounded this relatively short stretch of road has taken so long to come to completion.

“I am told that final testing is now underway and unless that reveals any unexpected problems, we could be a matter of days away from the road being opened.

“That will come as very welcome news to drivers in Bishopbriggs and further afield, as the closure of this road has led to frequent gridlock and tailbacks through other parts of the town. No doubt some contractual wrangles may still have to be resolved, but these are for another time.

“Right now, all my constituents want is for that road to get opened, and I am glad that it looks as though it will be very soon”.

Councillor Billy Hendry, Convener of Corporate Assets, said: “Phase 4 of Bishopbriggs Relief Road is expected to be completed within the coming weeks, with final safety works being carried out on the new bridge over the busy Edinburgh-Glasgow railway line.

“We continue to work closely with Network Rail and the contractor”.