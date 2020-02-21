Bishopbriggs pupils ‘sick, fainted and had headaches’ in run up to suspected gas leak at school

Some pupils at a Bishopbriggs primary school had been sick, suffered from headaches and fainted in the run up to a suspected gas leak at the school, it has been claimed.

The fire service raced to Balmuildy Primary School on Thursday morning (February 20) after a gas alarm was activitated.

The entire school was evacuated and parents were contacted to pick up their youngsters at Bishopbriggs Leisuredrome.

Later, some posted on the Kirkintilloch Herald’s Facebook site that pupils had been complaining of headaches and some had fainted in the weeks leading up to the incident.

One also posted she had been told the reason for the evacuation was carbon monoxide.

She posted: “That’s the reason why the kids have all been fainting, being sick and having headaches.

She added: “We were speaking to firemen. Defo carbon monoxide. School is cordoned off. No gas board there, it’s fire engines, police, fire investigation and heating engineers that are all there just now.

“Kids have been complaining with headaches for weeks fainting .... even going to optician appointments because of the severity of the headaches ...just glad they have took the precautions. The teachers and everything were great for such a stressful situation.”

Another posted she had been told by her daughter children had fainted at the school on Wednesday.

The Herald contacted both the fire service and East Dunbartonshire Council this morning (Friday, February 21).

No one at the fire service was available for comment and East Dunbartonshire Council would neither confirm nor deny the claims regarding the children’s health issues.

However, Ann Davie, Depute Chief Executive for Education, People & Business said: “We understand and acknowledge the level of concern in relation to

Balmuildy Primary School.

“Our investigation is continuing and is being undertaken as quickly but as thoroughly as required to fully understand the situation.

“The health and safety of children and staff is our absolute priority and this is why the Council is taking every precaution until the

situation is fully understood and next steps can be determined.”

Today (Friday) the school remains closed.

Ms Davie said yesterday the council would provide an update to the school community as soon as they were able to.