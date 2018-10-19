Bishopbriggs nursery gets top marks from inspectors

A private nursery in Bishopbriggs has received a favourable report from inspectors.

Happy Days Nursery, which is in partnership with East Dunbartonshire Council and located within the Leisuredome, was inspected in May this year.

The inspection report rates the nursery as “good” in all four performance criteria.

Particular strengths identified by inspectors include “happy, confident children”, a “well-respected” management team, “positive relationships” between staff, parents and children, and a “welcoming and friendly environment”.

Besides suggesting improvements to self-evaluation with the nursery manager and council representatives, inspectors were agreed no follow-up inspection was needed.

The report states: “We are confident that the setting has the capacity to continue to improve and so we will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.

“East Dunbartonshire Council will inform parents/carers about the setting’s progress as part of its arrangements for reporting on the quality of its settings.”

Neil McGrory , Local Democracy Reporting Service